Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Ropar and TSW Launch a PG Programme in Artificial Intelligence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:58 IST
IIT-Ropar and TSW Launch a PG Programme in Artificial Intelligence

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT-Ropar, one of the eight new IITs established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, and TSW, the executive education division of Times Professional Learning (a part of The Times of India Group), have launched a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning. The programme will be coordinated by The Indo-Taiwan Joint Research Centre (ITJRC) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), at IIT-Ropar. Supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Taiwan, ITJRC is a bilateral centre for collaborative research in disruptive technologies like AI and ML.

The programme, with its focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, has an eligibility criterion of a minimum of 2 years of work experience in the IT industry. Though an engineering degree is a desirable prerequisite for this programme, one does not need a coding or mathematics background to be eligible. The selection into the programme will be on the basis of an application and an interview. The programme has a duration of six months and classes will be held over weekends as live online instructor sessions, with IIT-Ropar faculty and notable industry experts. The programme has been designed with inputs from industry and strikes the right balance between rigor and effort, making it highly suitable for working professionals. The participants will get a joint certificate from TSW and IIT-Ropar, and also IIT-Ropar Executive Education Alumni status, upon course completion. The certificates will be awarded in a convocation ceremony at IIT-Ropar campus.

This programme, being industry led with its focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, comes with an exhaustive curriculum that includes modules on Emerging Technologies & AI, Data Science, Machine Learning, Programming with Tensorflow, Deep Learning & Neural Networks, Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Al Applications, and a Capstone Project. In a LinkedIn report - 2020 Emerging Jobs Report India - featuring the top 15 emerging jobs, 'AI Specialist' stood at the number 2 position. According to Gartner, by 2020, AI would open up approximately 2.3 million job opportunities. Gartner also added that, "starting in 2020, AI-related job creation will cross into positive territory, reaching two million net-new jobs in 2025." Those aspiring to build a career in AI and Deep Learning (DL) can make a head-start with this programme. IIT-Ropar is a highly ranked institution, having earned high ranks in 'Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020', 'QS India Rankings 2020' and Union HRD Ministry's 'National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)'. 'THE World University Rankings' is one of largest and most diverse university rankings that includes about 1,400 universities from 92 countries. Prof. Sarit Kumar Das, Director, IIT-Ropar, said that, "IIT-Ropar has established itself as one of the top technological institutes in India. It focuses on promoting cutting-edge research and high quality publications in all the disciplines. It is expanding its outreach to industry and the best academic institutions in the world through active collaborations." Dr. Rohit Sharma, Coordinator-ITJRC, commented, "ITJRC focuses on academia to academia, and academia to industry collaborations in various domains of AI and ML. The partnership with TSW will help us take our expertise in AI and ML to a larger audience." Mr. Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning (a part of The Times of India Group), added, "We are happy to partner with IIT-Ropar in bringing a programme in AI & DL to our learner community. With the job market for AI poised for growth, the programme surely will help fulfill the career aspirations of many students." IIT-Ropar and TSW formally launched the programme in a virtual ceremony on 21st May, 2020, when Prof. Das and Mr. Srikrishna, signed an MoU for a long-term collaboration. The programme, the first to be launched as a part of this collaboration, will start accepting applications from 20th July, 2020.

To know more, please can log on to https://timestsw.com/course/post-graduate-ce…ce-deep-learning/ or watch https://youtu.be/dqENWLUhLRU or email on tswadmission@timesgroup.com or call: +91-7400084666 About TSW TSW is the executive education division of Times Professional Learning (a part of The Times of India Group), aimed to enhance leadership and general management skills of experienced professionals. With a vision to make world-class education accessible to aspiring business leaders through strategic collaborations, TSW's passion for excellence and a belief that 'Executive Education Empowers' works hand-in-hand with the organisation's aim to impart knowledge to the learner community nationwide. About IIT-Ropar IIT-Ropar was founded in 2008, as an engineering, science, and technology higher education institute located in Rupnagar, Punjab, India. It became the 'Highest-ranked Indian newcomer' in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2020, ensconced in the 301-350 band. It ranked No. 1 among the 56 Indian institutes that appeared in the list of best universities of the world. It was the 2nd Top Indian Institute in the list of Global Universities. On the 'research citation' parameter, the institute scored 100 and was ranked No. 1.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Cops forbid RJD workers from visiting Gopalganj; Tejashwi meets speaker

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him to convene a special session of the assembly on law and order and other pressing issues, shortly after he was stopped by police from going to Gopalganj dist...

COVID-19: 176 Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka

Over 170 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global travel restrictions left for their homes on Friday aboard a special Air India flight. The Indian High Commission said the flight AI 0276, carrying 176 Indians under the Vande Bharat M...

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate additional repatriation flights to six countries

Air India said it will operate additional repatriation flights to six countries between June 4 and June 6 to bring back stranded Indians under the phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where the...

Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies

Russias foreign ministry said on Friday the situation in Libya was continuing to deteriorate and that a ceasefire there was in tatters, the RIA news agency reported.The ministrys spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said outside help to players in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020