Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi imposes Rs 28 lakh fine on 14 individuals for fraudulent share trading

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:56 IST
Sebi imposes Rs 28 lakh fine on 14 individuals for fraudulent share trading

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 28 lakh on 14 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gallantt Ispat Ltd (GIL). Sebi has levied Rs 28 lakh fine paid jointly or severally by 14 individuals -- Motilal Ahuja, Tanu Sudan, Divesh Singh, Ashok Kumar, Sunaina, Ravi Dewan, Deepak, Balwant Kaur, Hardeep Singh, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Monika, and Akash.

The regulator had conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of Gallantt India for the period between April 2014 and December 2014. During the investigation, it was found that some individuals were indulged into trades that were synchronised in terms of quantity and price, and executed within time difference of one minute.

However, others entered into trades that were reversed on the same day. Such trades had contributed to manipulation in the scrip price of GIL.

By doing so, they have violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vadodara's Sayaji Baug Zoo makes arrangements for inmates to beat the heat

As the mercury soars and heatwave intensifies, the Sayaji Baug Zoo at Vadodara has made arrangements for the inmates to beat the heat. Zoo curator Dr Pratyush Patankar has said that water is being sprayed in and around cages of animals two ...

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets Kyrgyz nationals lodged in Saharanpur jail

Kyrgyzstans Ambassador to India, Asein Isaev, met 21 Kyrgyz nationals lodged at Saharanpur jail on Friday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the inmates here. The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements...

Protests flare across America, arrest of Minneapolis police officer fails to appease

The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black mans neck to the street was charged with murder on Friday in the mans death, an incident that has unleashed four nights of violent pro...

Children with baffling syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be experiencing deadly 'cytokine storm'

Children, aged between 5 to 13 years, who are showing up mysterious syndromes, such as fevers, rashes and strange blood readings, post the coronavirus surge in the United States, may have been experiencing a cytokine storm-- a condition whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020