Metropolis Healthcare Q4 net profit declines 56 pc to Rs 15.49 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:05 IST
Metropolis Healthcare Q4 net profit declines 56 pc to Rs 15.49 cr

Diagnostic services provider Metropolis Healthcare on Friday reported a 55.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.49 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.84 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 206.97 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 201.87 crore for the same period year ago, it added. "Impact was on account of extraordinary provisioning for receivable amounting to Rs 17.7 crore pertaining to large B2B hospital," the company said.

Net profit of the company for the fiscal year ended March this year stood at Rs 127.55 crore as against Rs 123.61 crore for the previous fiscal year, Metropolis Healthcare said. For the fiscal year ended March 2020, the revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 856.40 crore. It was Rs 761.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The pandemic has put the diagnostic industry at the cusp of a dynamic shift and established pathology chains like us are set to benefit and cement leadership position," Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and MD Ameera Shah said. The board of directors has approved the interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share at the meeting held on February 06, 2020, the filing said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed at Rs 1,382.40 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.59 per cent from its previous close..

  BSE

