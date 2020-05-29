FarEye expands manpower by 12pc during lockdown

Logistics SaaS platform FarEye on Friday said it has expanded its manpower with remote hiring by over 12 per cent amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The recruitment is fuelled by the surge in usage of FarEye's platform for delivering essential goods amid the lockdown, the company said in a statement. The company has successfully maintained and increased its staff without any layoffs or deferment of job offers. Hiring has been made across departments including technology, support, and business, it said. With this manpower expansion, FarEye's strength crosses the mark of 400. * * * * * SBI appoints Sureddi Srinivasa Rao as Deputy MD, chief risk officer New Delhi: State Bank of India on Friday said it has appointed Sureddi Srinivasa Rao as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer.

Appointment of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) shall be for a period of fixed tenure with the approval of the Board of Directors, SBI said in a regulatory filing citing RBI circular. "Accordingly, Sureddi Srinivasa Rao, has been designated as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer of the Bank for a period up to October 31, 2023. i'e. the date of his superannuation," it said.