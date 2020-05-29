Andhra Paper Q4 net profit up 55 pc to Rs 93 cr

Andhra Paper Ltd on Friday reported a 55.12 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 92.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 59.90 crore in the January-March 2019 quarter, Andhra Paper said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 25.49 per cent to Rs 279.66 crore during the January-March 2020 period, against Rs 375.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Andhra Paper's total expenses stood at Rs 234.42 crore as against Rs 285.45 crore, down 17.87 per cent.

Shares of Andhra Paper Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 175 on the BSE, up 1.16 per cent from the previous close..