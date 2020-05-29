Adani Enterprises incorporates two subsidiaries

Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, DDNPL and DDHPL, with authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh each. Both the companies are yet to commence business operations, Adani Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

"The company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries namely, DC Development Noida Private Limited (DDNPL) and DC Development Hyderabad Private Limited (DDHPL) on 28th May, 2020," the company said. About DDNPL it said it has been incorporated to carry on the business of providing Data Centre infrastructure build, lease, maintain and operate services in all its forms and perspectives and to undertake all such activities as are connected, linked or associated with Land Acquisition, Land Assessment & Due Diligence, Land Development, Design & Engineering, Civil & other related data centre operations. DDHPL, it said, has been incorporated to carry on the business of providing Data Centre infrastructure build, lease, maintain and operate services in all its forms and perspectives and to undertake all such activities.