Hyundai exports over 5k units in May

Hyundai exports over 5k units in MayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 13:28 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday said it has exported over 5,000 units this month after resuming production at its Chennai-based plant on May 8. The company has reinforced its commitment to support the government's 'Make in India' vision with more than 5,000 export units for May, the automaker said in a statement.
"We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May. This is a testimony of Hyundai's resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said. The company initiated vehicle exports from India in 1999 has till date dispatched over 30 lakh units to around 88 countries in four continents, he added.
In last calendar year, the company exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country-specific preference and demand. "With a market share of 26 per cent in 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India, the company has made a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry," HMIL said.
The company currently exports 10 models, including Venue and Creta, from the country..
