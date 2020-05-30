Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's COVID-19 job saving scheme to taper off from August: Rishi Sunak

PTI | London | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:41 IST
UK's COVID-19 job saving scheme to taper off from August: Rishi Sunak
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out the UK government's plans to taper off the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme from August as the economy gradually opens up from the pandemic lockdown. The Indian-origin finance minister on Friday said the furlough, or forced leave, scheme, under which the UK taxpayer covered 80 percent of the wages of nearly a million jobs, will begin to wind down with employers asked to contribute a "modest" proportion of those costs from August before it ends in October.

"The furlough scheme cannot continue indefinitely. Employers will be asked to contribute, alongside the taxpayer, to pay the wages of their staff," said Sunak, as he highlighted that no British government in history had undertaken a scheme at such a scale. "From July 1, a flexible furlough will be in place. Employers will have maximum flexibility to decide to bring back employees for a number of days per week," he said.

As part of the changes, in June and July, the scheme will continue as before with the government covering 80 percent of wages up to GBP 2,500 – with no employer contribution. In August, the taxpayer contribution will stay at 80 percent, with employers asked to pay National Insurance and Employer Pension Contributions, which are about 5 percent of employment costs.

By September, employers will be asked to start paying towards people's wages, with taxpayer contribution dropping to 70 percent of the furlough grant and employers covering 10 percent. By October, taxpayer contribution will fall to 60 percent, and employers will pay 20 percent before the scheme closes at the end of the month. "I have aimed to make the scheme as flexible and generous as possible. But there will be hardship ahead for many and I will work very hard to get people back into jobs," he said, when asked about looming unemployment as the lockdown is lifted.

The minister, who has been at the forefront of the UK's economic response to the pandemic, also confirmed that a taxpayer-funded grant for self-employed workers has also been extended for another three months, with a second payment of up to GBP 6,500 available under the Self-Employment Income Scheme. At the end of October, all such schemes will be wound down to focus on opening up the economy. "Not everything will look the same as before. We won't be able to put the key into the lock and step into the world as it was in January. But the government will do what it can to help people thrive in the post-COVID world," Sunak added.

The minister, who was addressing the daily Downing Street briefing, revealed that a further 324 fatalities over the previous day meant that the UK coronavirus death toll now stands at 38,161.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu governmentWith the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appoint...

2 astronauts suit up for historic launch of SpaceX rocket

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts suited up Saturday for a history-making launch into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musks SpaceX company. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weath...

Man held for escaping from quarantine centre in JK's Rajouri

A man was held on Saturday for escaping from an administrative quarantine centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Bhanghai village, was put up at an administrative quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020