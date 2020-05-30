PFC commits Rs 1.23 cr for PPE Kits, ambulances to Uttarakhand

State-owned shadow banking firm Power Finance Corporation will provide Rs 1.23 crore for 500 PPE kits and six ambulances to Uttarakhand government. "In yet another step to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has come forward to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.23 crore to the Government of Uttarakhand," the company said in a statement.

The fund will be utilised for procurement of 500 PPE kits for frontline staff and 6 fully equipped ambulances which will be handed over to the health department of the state. The corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by PFC will further support the preparedness of the state in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, it added.