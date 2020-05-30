Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC commits Rs 1.23 cr for PPE Kits, ambulances to Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:57 IST
PFC commits Rs 1.23 cr for PPE Kits, ambulances to Uttarakhand

State-owned shadow banking firm Power Finance Corporation will provide Rs 1.23 crore for 500 PPE kits and six ambulances to Uttarakhand government. "In yet another step to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has come forward to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.23 crore to the Government of Uttarakhand," the company said in a statement.

The fund will be utilised for procurement of 500 PPE kits for frontline staff and 6 fully equipped ambulances which will be handed over to the health department of the state. The corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by PFC will further support the preparedness of the state in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, it added.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu governmentWith the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appoint...

2 astronauts suit up for historic launch of SpaceX rocket

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts suited up Saturday for a history-making launch into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musks SpaceX company. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weath...

Man held for escaping from quarantine centre in JK's Rajouri

A man was held on Saturday for escaping from an administrative quarantine centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Bhanghai village, was put up at an administrative quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020