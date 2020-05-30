Left Menu
Monuments run by Rajasthan govt to be open from June 1: Official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:28 IST
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:28 IST

Monuments coming under the archaeology and museum department of Rajasthan will reopen for tourists across the state from June 1 in areas that do not fall under containment zones and curfew areas, an official said on Saturday. The monuments, except for the ones falling in containment zones and curfew areas, will be opened four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) for the first two weeks with social distancing protocols to be properly followed, Director of the archaeology and museum department, Prakash Chandra Sharma, said.

The monuments will be open from 9 am to 2 pm in the first week and from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm in the second week. From the third week onwards, the monuments will be open to tourists daily.

Entry to 32 monuments out of the total 342 monuments under the department's functioning is ticketed but it will be free in the first and second week while 50 per cent of the ticket amount will be charged from the third week onwards, he added. “The decision was taken to restart tourism activities in the state. Social distancing, sanitisation and other arrangements in view of the coronavirus pandemic will be ensured,” Sharma said.

Apart from reopening the monuments, it was also decided to restart performances by folk artists inside the monuments and all the officials have been issued instructions for making the arrangements..

