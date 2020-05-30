P R Jaishankar takes over as managing director of IIFCL

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) announced that P R Jaishankar has assumed charge as its managing director. Prior to this, he was executive director of National Housing Bank (NHB), IIFCL said in a statement.

He took over the rein of the infrastructure finance firm on Friday, it said, adding the appointment is for a period of 3 years. The government took almost three years to fill the post which was lying vacant since July 2017.

Jaishankar brings with him a rich experience of over 32 years in development banking and financial domains, handling top management and board level roles in the infrastructure, mortgage finance and capital Markets sectors, it said. He holds a Masters Degree in Technology (M Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi; and an MBA (Finance) from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), it added.