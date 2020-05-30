Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID is a challenge, but a big opportunity: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:44 IST
COVID is a challenge, but a big opportunity: Ravi Shankar Prasad
The minister launched a national artificial intelligence portal, which will share all developments and resources available for the development of the emerging technology in India. Image Credit: IANS

Coronavirus is a big challenge but also presents an opportunity in the technology space that Indians can leverage to make the country a great nation, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday. The minister launched a national artificial intelligence portal, which will share all developments and resources available for the development of the emerging technology in India. He also launched a nationwide programme 'Responsible AI for Youth' in collaboration with US electronic chip maker Intel.

"I think COVID is a big challenge, is a pain also but COVID is a big opportunity and I have not the slightest doubt inept technological and entrepreneurial ability of Indians - both individuals and groups - will come to the fore to make India a great success," Prasad said. The minister said that he is very keen that India should become a huge software product nation as well as excel in the field of IT services.

Technology has played a key role during the lockdown by "keeping the country alive and connected". These are very turbulent times for the country but India has been able to save many lives due to the lockdown, he added. "The total population of these 15 countries is 142 crore. The total population of India is currently 137 crore. How many people have died on account of corona in these 15 countries.. 3,57,736 as per WHO yesterday evening. India's population is 137 crore and death is 4,971 till yesterday. This could happen because of lockdown," the minister said.

Prasad said Rs 53,000 crore has been transferred online to the account of the poor from the PM relief fund. "This brings some satisfaction as to how during tough times technology can be of great help and the great vision that the Prime Minister has when he insisted on the empowerment of ordinary Indian with the use of technology.

"I am glad that we are launching these two initiatives on the 1st anniversary of the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government. After a long time a government has been re-elected on the basis of performance," Prasad said. The minister said that the last government re-elected due to performance was at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The national AI portal will work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India. It will share resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions. The portal will also share documents, case studies, research reports etc. It has a section about learning and new job roles related to AI.

The 'Responsible AI for Youth' programme aims to give the young students in the country a platform and empower them with appropriate new age tech mindset, relevant AI skill-sets and access to required AI tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future. This programme will be open for government schools across all the states.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L) will help reach-out to state education departments to nominate teachers as per eligibility criteria. "I must tell you no technology has failed in India. I would like my friends to note that when Rajiv Gandhi came with computers there was so much opposition, including from my party, including from Mr Rajeev Gandhi's party that what will happen to the poor, jobs will go away. Computers empowered and also created opportunities," Prasad said.

The minister said that the post-COVID world will not remain the same and there has to be wider use of technology.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Locusts in TN local grasshopper species, pose no threat, says govt

As swarms of a locust species attacked banana, rubber and other crops in some districts of Tamil Nadu causing concern among farmers, the state government on Saturday said these were native grasshoppers and not the desert locusts now on the ...

J&K Cong lashes out at BJP-led govt, accuses it of destroying erstwhile state

On the completion of the first year of the Modi governments second term, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of subverting the Constitution by dividing the erstwhile state into two Union territories and...

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Man with criminal record held over shooting incident in Delhi's Dabri

A 26-year-old man with criminal record was arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring another in Delhis Dabri area, police said on Saturday. Gulfam, a resident of Narela area, was held around 8 pm on Friday near Dada Dev Hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020