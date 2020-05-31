SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 Americans

SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 AmericansPTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 31-05-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 01:05 IST
A rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company has lifted off with two Americans on a history-making flight to the International Space Station. The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago.
The flight ushers in a new era in commercial space travel and marks the first time NASA has launched astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. "Let's light this candle," commander Doug Hurley said just before liftoff.
Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts took and from the space station.
