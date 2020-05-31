Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to identify national champions, build cluster parks to attract funds in furniture sector: TPCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 15:40 IST
Need to identify national champions, build cluster parks to attract funds in furniture sector: TPCI

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Sunday suggested certain steps such as building cluster parks with appropriate logistics and identification of national champions of the furniture industry, to promote investments in the sector. TPCI said industry needs to work closely with key buyers with a goal of exporting USD 10 billion worth of furniture by 2024.

These suggestions assume significance as the commerce and industry ministry is working to promote investments in over a dozen sectors, including furniture. Private companies or land bank owners should be allowed to apply for designated support under the scheme for implementation of the national manufacturing policy for establishing furniture manufacturing zone or cluster, the Council said.

Speaking on the need to create furniture cluster in India, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said: "Recent study of the potential sector has revealed great demand for plug-and-play clusters. They are the only possible means of achieving competitiveness, which is much desired for import substitution and export prowess." Furniture is clearly a big latent opportunity for India in terms of leveraging export and India has ample land, affordable skilled labour and supporting logistics and warehouse infrastructure, he added. "After the US has imposed 25 per cent duty on the import of furniture from China, the import to US from China has dropped almost 20 per cent. Furthermore, India enjoys zero duty on all considered products for export of furniture to the US market, which clearly underlines the big advantage to enter America. This is all the more important considering the huge employment potential this sector holds," he added.

Singla said the global furniture trade is USD 250 billion, both the EU and China export about USD 100 billion of furniture. The US alone imports USD 72 billion of furniture and is the biggest importer, so there is an opportunity for India to scale its export to the US, he said adding that currently, India is a small player with just USD 1.7 billion worth of exports of furniture.

Further, the Council suggested for more seats in furniture designing courses in the National Institute of Design; a regulator to issue compliant unit inspection and 100 per cent inspection for maintaining quality of exports; facilitate import of raw material and ancillary products at reduced costs; develop a system for certification of locally available raw materials which should be internationally recognized; railway's should provide speedy and cheaper freight for containers shipped from dry ports. It added that large land banks are needed for furniture park and it should be closer to the sea port so that imported woods can be brought in and export of furniture can take place with lesser time and freight cost.

However, it added that India does not have availability of domestically certified and traceable wood which is recognised by most large international buyers and there is a growing demand for Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood which is also not available in India..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda to inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala tomorrow

The Sports Authority of India SAI will launch on Monday Khelo India e-Pathshala with an aim to educate young athletes, who have not been able to train in their academies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAI will launch the programme in...

Haryana CM summons meeting to discuss Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines

The Haryana government will take a call on the Centres fresh lockdown guidelines, apart from the sealing of borders with New Delhi, at a meeting later in the evening, said states Home Minister Anil Vij before leaving Ambala Cantt for discus...

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure; only those with confirmed/RAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains: Rlys.

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure only those with confirmedRAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains Rlys....

COVID-19: New York governor signs bill granting death benefits to deceased front-line workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Saturday granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020