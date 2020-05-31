Left Menu
Over 99,000 migrant workers have left for home states from Kerala: Govt

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Labour Department on Sunday said at least one lakh guest workers from other states have left the state since May 2 when operation of special trains began. The department said at least 76 trains have been operated from the state to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal among other states.

At least 19 trains have been operated to Bihar while 12 trains have been run to Jharkhand and 17 to West Bengal. "At least 24,975 people have left for West Bengal, while 23,561 persons have traveled to Bihar," the release issued by the department said.

As per the latest report, 99,827 persons have left the state in trains.

