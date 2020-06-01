Play and Win Big With the #EMINetworkPowerplay Campaign by Bajaj Finserv in Association With vivo

PUNE, India, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping the cricket spirit alive this season and bringing the cricket fever to everyone's home, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has partnered with vivo to launch its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign. Running till June 11th, this campaign is based on the theme of cricket and integrates it with the offerings of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, encouraging participants to play an online trivia game and win exciting prizes daily. Through the #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign, the lender will be promoting vivo' s newly launched mid-range V series smartphone - the vivo V19 via an exciting online quiz. Bajaj Finance Limited is offering participants a chance to book the vivo V19 smartphone on easy EMIs starting at just Rs. 1,555. The campaign is promoted on the company's social media handles.

To participate in the online trivia quiz, click here and select a team. The game consists of a quiz with 6 trivia questions related to cricket, Bajaj Finserv EMI network and vivo V19 smartphone. Players need to answer the questions in the shortest time to score runs. They can log in daily (only once) to participate in the trivia quiz to score runs. The top scorers of the day stand a chance to win Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs. 500. Winners will be declared on the company's social media handles at noon every day. The player with the highest score at the end of the week stands a chance to win a vivo smartphone. To know more, click https://www.bajajfinservspotlight.in/vivoeminetworkpowerplay/ Bajaj Finserv has partnered with the smartphone brand to offer up to 100% hassle-free finance on all vivo mobiles. Customers can shop for the latest vivo smartphones on EMIs across any of Bajaj Finserv's 90,000+ partner stores. Customers can shop for a phone using their Digital EMI Network Card which can be accessed using the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. So, sign in to play and win. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

