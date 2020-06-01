Left Menu
Affle India posts 34 pc growth in FY20 profit after tax

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore in the fiscal year ended March, marking an increase of 34 per cent in the year-ago period.

01-06-2020
The technology company has a proprietary consumer intelligence platform.. Image Credit: ANI

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore in the fiscal year ended March, marking an increase of 34 per cent in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations totalled Rs 334 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 26 per cent to Rs 89 crore.

For Q4 FY20, the consolidated revenue was at Rs 80 crore, marking an increase of 32 per cent, while profit after tax was up 5.7 per cent to Rs 15 crore. The cost per converted user (CPCU) business continued a growth momentum delivering a total of 7.23 crore of converted users in FY20, up 31.5 per cent as compared to 5.5 crores converted users delivered last year.

The company generated operating cash flows of Rs 73 crore in FY20, marking a 53 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 48 crore in the previous year. "Looking forward, while the times are uncertain, we remain confident of the long term business prospects and are well-positioned to navigate ahead to gain further market share," said Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum. (ANI)

