Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors launches refreshed version of SUV Seltos; Prices start at Rs 9.89 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:51 IST
Kia Motors launches refreshed version of SUV Seltos; Prices start at Rs 9.89 lakh

Kia Motors India on Monday launched a refreshed version of its popular SUV Seltos with price starting at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with ten new features related to safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, many existing features in higher variants such as sunroof are now available in lower variants too, the statement added. The company further said that based on market research and customer preference, it has also decided to discontinue its two variants of – Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

"The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers' desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India," Kia Motors India Managing Director & CEO Kookhyun Shim said. He further said, "the Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle... the Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment." Similar to the previous version of the Seltos, the refreshed version will continue to be available in two distinct design lines: Tech Line aimed at family-oriented customers and GT Line aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart, Kia Motors India said.

"With the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled," Shim added. The SUV will be available in three engine options of 1.5 litre petrol, 1.4 litre GDI petrol and 1.5 litre diesel, across 16 variants priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zo...

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city till June 30

Police on Monday extended till June 30 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in Thane city to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in ...

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. It undeniably has become one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series.The outdoor filming and production for Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020