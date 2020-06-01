Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export ban on alcohol-based sanitisers limited to those with dispenser pumps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:48 IST
Export ban on alcohol-based sanitisers limited to those with dispenser pumps

The government on Monday limited its export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers only to those in containers with dispenser pumps. In a notification, Directorate General of Foreign Trade said alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any other form or packaging are free for exports with immediate effect.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the government had banned exports of all types of sanitisers in March, but limited the restriction in May only to alcohol-based sanitisers. Now, the export ban has been further relaxed, which sources said has been done to give a boost to domestic manufacturing capabilities for dispenser pumps.

Most of these pumps are imported from China as of now and efforts are underway to encourage domestic players to manufacture them locally under the government's Self Reliant India Mission. A notification dated May 6 is amended "to the extent that only alcohol-based hand sanitisers exported in containers with the dispenser pump.....are prohibited for exports", Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda marks World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness among youth

Rwanda has marked World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness using different media platforms. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Rwanda did not organize a national event to mark the day.Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Toba...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...

Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagans homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkatas first-ever I-League title. But the gravity of the victory did not really hit the players till th...

#Unlock1: Here is detailed list of restricted, permitted activities for Delhiites

As Unlock1 comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020