Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need uniform approach for reopening stores across India: RAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:08 IST
Need uniform approach for reopening stores across India: RAI

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday said there is a need for a uniform approach to reopen stores across India as the directives of Home Ministry are interpreted differently by states, thereby inconveniencing customers and retailers, while continuing to severely impact demand and sales. In a statement, RAI said the problem has been compounded by the change in definition of stores; large standalone stores are considered malls in Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

"Furthermore, states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have prohibited stores from operating air-conditioners inside stores," it added. There needs to be uniform standard operating procedures (SOPs) for any part of the reopening process -- permission to open stores, time restrictions on store operations, movement of staff and delivery vehicles, product pricing restrictions, the number of staff and customers allowed in a store or odd/even store restrictions, it added.

Commenting on the gravity of the situation, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, "The retail industry employs about 46 million people, and it is important to keep it functioning smoothly, as before. "Business is floundering, millions of jobs are at stake and we need a policy framework that allows for non-discriminatory reopening of retail and time-bound resolution of fiscal and legal matters," he added.

The retailers' body further said that allowing longer store hours could help in making people have a wider window of time for shopping, and thus help avoid crowding. "The SOPs could also include guidelines for air-conditioning or for maintaining the temperatures within stores at levels that ensure the comfort of the staff and the customers while also maintaining freshness and hygiene of products," it added.

Rajgopalan said RAI has been in touch with various government bodies since the beginning of the lockdown for safe opening up of retail. "(We) are happy that the government concurs with our view that malls are a controlled and safe environment to shop.

"Following a uniform approach to reopening will help states implement the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs in an orderly manner. More importantly, it will benefit customers and catalyse the rapid reopening of the retail sector," he added..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, 2 children, relative jump into canal over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old woman, her two children and a man jumped into a canal here on Sunday over a family dispute, police said. Zenab Begum, her children Isra 3 and Mavish 2, and relative Shahid 18 are missing after the incident took place near Nagl...

Russia to vote on July 1 on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms on July 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, setting the stage for a delayed ballot that could extend his rule until 2036. Putin postponed the original vote, which had been...

Prepare plan for restarting sick industries: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functionalThe CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so tha...

EC announces RS polls for six seats in three states

Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram will be held on June 19, the Election Commission EC announced on Monday. While Kupendra Reddy JD-S, Prabhar Kore BJP, M V Rajeev Gowda Congress and B K H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020