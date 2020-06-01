Left Menu
Inflow Technologies partners with SecPod to enable faster delivery of endpoint security and management solutions

Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd today announced that it has partnered as a distributor with SecPod, SecPod is a leading provider of endpoint security and management solutions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:57 IST
Inflow Technologies - SecPod. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd today announced that it has partnered as a distributor with SecPod, SecPod is a leading provider of endpoint security and management solutions. "In the current situation, organizations are looking at products that simplify endpoint security, increase IT and security effectiveness, and reduce IT management cost. SecPod's SanerNOW platform and tools provide a paradigm shift in endpoint security and management," said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Technology Unit, Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"We are proud to be associated with SecPod. Our focus will be onboarding and enabling channel partners to offer this solution to their customers. We are confident that this will lead to a successful journey together," he further added. "Cybersecurity has never been more important for organizations, and the growing demand for our solutions reflects this. Having established our presence with OEMs and MSPs in the US region, we are signing up Inflow Technologies as a part of a focused channel expansion strategy for the region to deliver cybersecurity solutions to the enterprises in India," opines Chandrashekhar Basavanna, Founder and CEO of SecPod Technologies.

"Inflow Technologies geographical coverage, extensive partner base and its value-added services have established it as the largest and fastest-growing value-added distributor in the region. Inflow Technologies is the perfect distribution relationship for our exciting new products and technology," added Basavanna. "At SecPod, we are committed to looking at the bigger picture and design solutions for organizations that help them get continuous visibility and complete control over all devices within their IT environment, keeping customers at the center of everything we do, our platform SanerNow is designed to help organizations automate their vulnerability assessment and patching, and orchestrate cyber hygiene to stay compliant with NIST and other compliance standards," further added Basavanna.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

