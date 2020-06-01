Left Menu
Uday Kotak to sell 2.8 pc stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:32 IST
Billionaire banker Uday Kotak, who had a long run-in with the Reserve Bank over his excess personal holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank, will sell 2.8 per cent stake in the lender for at least Rs 6,800 crore. The move would bring the curtains down on a long standoff between the regulator and the bank over the issue, which saw Kotak dragging the RBI to the Bombay High Court in December 2018, and the case is still pending.

"The stake dilution will be done through a block deal and will be completed shortly at a price band of Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240 a share," a person familiar with the development told PTI. As per the term sheet, the deal would be worth Rs 6,800 crore at the lower end of the price band.

Currently, Kotak and his family holds 28.8 per cent stake in the bank as against the RBI mandate of 26 per cent. Kotak, the richest banker in Asia, is the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, which is the fourth largest private sector lender in the country.

