Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger vehicle demand may drop by almost a quarter in FY21 due to lockdowns: ICRA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:35 IST
Passenger vehicle demand may drop by almost a quarter in FY21 due to lockdowns: ICRA
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaYet)

Domestic passenger vehicle demand may decline by almost a quarter in the current fiscal as against earlier projections of a 10-12 per cent drop due to multiple lockdowns, ratings agency Icra said on Monday. ICRA in a note also said it continues to have 'negative' outlook on the passenger vehicle (PV) industry since the second quarter of the previous fiscal FY2020 but it can turn to stable from negative if demand environment improves on a consistent basis over the next 12-18 months.

"As per ICRA note, the PV passenger demand is now estimated to decline by 22 per cent to 25 per cent in FY2021, as against earlier estimated volume decline of 10-12 per cent in FY2021, post-Lockdown 1.0. The expectation then was that normalcy would return by the second week of May," it said. However, multiple lockdown extensions are having a direct bearing on the economic environment and consumer sentiments. The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the region and consequent lockdown extension has wiped off volume during the first two months (April-May) of the current fiscal, ICRA said. "Each lockdown extension by 15 days has taken a toll on full-year industry demand by 3-5 per cent. Given the adverse overall conditions, ICRA continues to have 'Negative' outlook on the PV industry since Q2 FY2020," it said. According to the note, multiple factors like liquidity crunch and tighter financing environment, weak rural income, an overall slowdown in economic activity, consumer sentiments have been negatively impacted. As a result, industry demand has been under pressure over the last few quarters.

Noting that some signs of recovery visible in the March quarter of FY2020 almost came to a dnought post-COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which significantly altered the macro-economic environment. ICRA expects GDP to decline by 5 per cent in FY21 as compared to earlier 4.7 per cent growth expectation prior to COVID-19 lockdown. The rating agency also expects the real income to decline in near-term which will directly impact large discretionary purchases like car, real-estate amongst others.

"Compared to our initial expectation of about 50-55 per cent decline in volume during Q1 FY21, the decline could be upwards of 80 per cent, thereby significantly impacting overall volume growth estimate for full year. "While the demand environment is likely to remain weak for next 4-6-months, low base of Q2 FY20 (when wholesale dispatches declined by 29% Y-o-Y) will moderate pace of decline in Q2 FY2021."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is uniform criteria being applied in grant of parole, furlough: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government whether uniform criteria were being applied while considering grant of parolefurlough and emergency parole to prisoners. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the government about the ci...

#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Bus services in Tamil Nadus Madurai resumed on Monday as Unlock 1 came into effect with certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram...

Honda Cars reports 97 pc decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions. The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May ...

Two microfinance firms raised Rs 170 crore during lockdown: MFIN

Microfinance Institution Network MFIN on Monday said two companies have raised a total of Rs 170 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting confidence in the sector. The sector continues to attract long-term private equity capital from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020