Over Rs 2 lakh crore investments poured into Telangana in last 5 years: Govt

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:38 IST
Telangana has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 2.04 lakh crore during the last five years, the government said on the eve of the sixth founding day of the youngest state in the country. The state has accorded permission to as many as 12,427 industries under TS-iPass(Telangana state industrial policy), launched in 2015, proving livelihood to 14 lakh people, an official release said on Monday.

Telangana celebrates six years of statehood and incidentally Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also complete the same number of years of tenure in office by June 2. The state was in the forefront among others in the country in attracting domestic as well as overseas investments. The industrial growth which was at 0.4 per cent in 2013-14 when Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh, was pegged at 5.8 per cent in 2018-19, the release said.

Coca-Cola, Johnson and Johnson and Ikea are among the companies which have invested in the state, it said. In the IT sector, Telangana became home for some of the iconic companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook, a separate release said.

IT exports touched nearly Rs 1.29 lakh crore during 2019-20, against Rs 66,276 crore in FY14, creating 2.10 lakh additional jobs in the state. Despite the lockdown due to coronavirus, the IT exports from the state registered an 18 per cent growth surpassing the national average of eight per cent.

The state government is committed to expanding the IT industry to tier-II and III cities by offering special incentives to firms, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said. As many as 337 startups have been incubated in T-Hub since its inception in 2017, of which ten have been recognised nationally and internationally.

The government is expected to complete the T-Hub second phase shortly. The KCR-led government also witnessed "substantial achievements" in health, education, irrigation and power sectors among others, releases from the chief ministers office claimed.

