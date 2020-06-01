Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stempeutics, Novumcella ink pact for development of stem cell drug Stempeucel in Japan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:53 IST
Stempeutics, Novumcella ink pact for development of stem cell drug Stempeucel in Japan

Biotech firm Stempeutics Research India and Japan-based Novumcella Inc on Monday said they have signed an agreement for development of stem cell drug, Stempeucel, for treatment of Buerger's Disease in the Japanese market. In 2017, the Drugs Controller General of India granted conditional approval for manufacturing and marketing of Stempeucel product for the treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia due to Buerger's Disease, it added.

The company now plans to commercialise Stempeucel for the same indication in Japan in partnership with Novumcella, the statement said. As per the pact, Novumcella will initially provide regulatory support services to Stempeutics for getting approval from Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Japan, (PMDA) for conduct of bridge study in Japan for commercialising Stempeucel product for Buerger's Disease, it added.

Upon PMDA approval for conduct of bridging study, Novumcella will take care of the cost required for conduct of the bridge study in Japan based on commercial agreement, the statement said. "We are happy to partner with Stempeutics since its product Stempeucel is already validated in multiple clinical trials in India for Buerger's Disease and also the product has been patented in Japan," Novumcella founder & CEO Yasuyuki Kusuhara said.

Data from Indian clinical trials will be useful for getting bridge study approval in Japan, he added. "Moreover, Stempeutics has successfully completed Pre-IND meeting with the USFDA and scientific advisory meeting with the European Medicinal Agency for the Buerger's Disease. The feedback received from these regulatory agencies will support our Japan strategy," Kusuhara said.

In similar vein, Stempeutics CEO B N Manohar said, "Japan is showing a great leadership in innovating regulatory framework for regenerative medicine, thereby addressing major unmet medical needs faster." The new regenerative medicine law implemented in Japan allows conditional approval of stem cell products, thereby enabling more rapid entry into the Japanese market, he added. "We would like to leverage this new framework for rapid development of Stempeucel product for the benefits of the patients in Japan in collaboration with Novumcella," Manohar said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rashford says people are hurting over Floyd death

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said people are hurting and people need answers after the death of George Floyd, a U.S. black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck. Floyds death on May 25 has sparke...

Is uniform criteria being applied in grant of parole, furlough: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government whether uniform criteria were being applied while considering grant of parolefurlough and emergency parole to prisoners. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the government about the ci...

#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Bus services in Tamil Nadus Madurai resumed on Monday as Unlock 1 came into effect with certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram...

Honda Cars reports 97 pc decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions. The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020