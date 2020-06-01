Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep middle seats vacant to extent possible: DGCA tells airlines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:09 IST
Keep middle seats vacant to extent possible: DGCA tells airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, if a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load, "then additional protective equipment like wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to him or her in addition to a three-layered face mask and face shield, the DGCA order, accessed by PTI, said.

While hearing a petition on whether to keep middle seats in flights vacant or not, the Supreme Court on May 25 had said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was free to alter its norms in the interest of public health and safety of passengers "rather than of commercial considerations". Citing the Supreme Court observation, the DGCA in its order on Monday said, "The airlines shall allot the seats in such a manner that the middle seat/seat between two passengers is kept vacant if the passenger load and seat capacity permits the same." "However, members of the same family may be allowed to sit together," it added. India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As the passenger load in flights has been around 50 per cent since May 25, airlines are unlikely to face much problem in complying with the DGCA order. For example, 44,593 passengers traveled in 501 domestic flights in India on Sunday, translating into an average of around 90 passengers in each plane. Since an average narrow body plane in India has 180 seats in 3*3 configuration, it means it has 60 middle seats and as many windows and aisle seats, indicating that up to 120 passengers can be seated while keeping middle seats vacant.

The DGCA order said airlines must provide a safety kit to each passenger. It shall include a three-layered surgical mask, a face shield and adequate amount of sanitizer in either a sachet or a bottle. "The embarkation or disembarkation shall be sequential and passengers shall be advised by airlines to follow the instructions and not to rush to the entry or exit gate. The airline shall ensure orderly entry or exit of the passengers," the DGCA stated.

Indian carriers operated a total of 3,370 flights till May 31 -- 428 on May 25, 445 on May 26, 460 on May 27, 494 on May 28, 513 on May 29 and 529 on May 30. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.9 lakh people and killed around 5,300 people in India till now. When asked about the aforementioned DGCA order, Air India and IndiGo said they will adhere to all DGCA instructions and guidelines.

"We are complying with the DGCA order, by keeping the middle-seat free when load permits. We are also supplying appropriate personal protective equipment to our passengers and crew, to ensure a safe flying experience," an IndiGo spokesperson said. A Vistara spokesperson said it is reviewing the DGCA order and will incorporate amendments.

"We continue to make every effort to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff," the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed...

Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

A Sebi-constituted panel on social stock exchanges has recommended direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding mechanisms in a report submitted to the market regulator. Funding mechanisms ...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Haryana govt's policies are anti-farmer, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the policies of the State government have been anti-farmer during the entire coronavirus period. Addressing media persons, he said the op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020