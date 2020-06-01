Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enhancement of turnover limit of MSME sector to help exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:20 IST
Enhancement of turnover limit of MSME sector to help exporters

The government's decision to increase the turnover limit for medium units from Rs 100 crore to Rs 250 crore will help infuse technology and promote automation in certain sectors and boost outbound shipments, according to exporters. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that exclusion of exports turnover from total turnover will help in internationalisation of MSMEs and will bring their focus on exports.  "This will also benefit a lot of gems and jewellery companies, who would have breached the MSME criteria due to sheer cost of their inputs," he said in a statement.

The cabinet on Monday approved further increasing the limit for medium manufacturing and service units to Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover. The turnover with respect to exports will not be counted in the limits of turnover for any category of MSME units whether micro, small or medium. "The move is most pragmatic and will also infuse technology as in certain sectors margins are so low that enhancement in investment in plant and machinery would not have been of much use unless accompanied by increase in turnover limit to Rs 250 crore.

Such a move will also bring automation of certain processes which are required for competitive manufacturing," he added. Hailing the decisions on MSME sector, financial advisory firm Findoc Group MD Hemant Sood said that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and the highest employer of skilled labour.

"The decision by the government to allow listing of MSMEs will help them in longer term and become a growth engine for their revival," Sood said. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel also said that as the exporters' turnover depends upon the foreign exchange rates and since rupee value has continuously weakened for the last 10 years, the council had requested the government to remove the turnover criterion for defining MSMEs in the exports sector. "Today's decision will propel India's exports and strengthen the MSME sector, which is the key to India becoming self-reliant. Further, the decisions to allow MSMEs get listed and the provision of distressed asset fund for MSMEs will give a major stimulus to the sector, job generation and revival of the economy," Sakthivel said. PTI RR MR MR MR

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed...

Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

A Sebi-constituted panel on social stock exchanges has recommended direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding mechanisms in a report submitted to the market regulator. Funding mechanisms ...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Haryana govt's policies are anti-farmer, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the policies of the State government have been anti-farmer during the entire coronavirus period. Addressing media persons, he said the op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020