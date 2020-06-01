Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: Maruti, Hyundai see steep fall in sales in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:23 IST
Coronavirus impact: Maruti, Hyundai see steep fall in sales in May

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed steep decline in sales last month with only partial operations in place amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The companies are functioning on a limited scale right now with various challenges like supply chain issues and low demand on account of lockdown.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported 88.93 per cent decline in sales last month at 13,888 units as compared with 1,25,552 units in May 2019. The auto major said it has resumed manufacturing operations post-lockdown, strictly in accordance with government regulations and guidelines, from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility.

Production has also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), which manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI, from May 25, it added. Likewise, the company said its showrooms have also started opening in accordance with Centre and state guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported sale of 6,883 units in the domestic market last month, down 83.8 per cent from 42,502 units in May 2019. HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company has made a humble beginning towards normalcy during the month.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its domestic sales stood at 9,076 units last month, down 79 per cent from 43,056 units in May 2019. In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans -- it sold 3,867 vehicles in May as against 20,608 vehicles sold in the same month last year, down 81 per cent.

"Our performance during May has been muted due to the challenges the industry is facing," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said. The company has opened 70 per cent of its dealerships, and retail sales have begun, he added.

"We are seeing initial traction for our small commercial vehicles and SUV brands such as the Bolero and Scorpio. As new lockdown norms are being announced, we are hopeful of demand gaining traction in the coming months," Nakra said. MG Motor India reported retail sales of 710 units in May amidst supply chain constraints due to the lockdown.

In the two-wheeler segment, the country's largest manufacturer Hero MotoCorp reported 82.92 per cent dip in domestic sales last month at 1,08,848 units. The company's sales in May 2019 stood at 6,37,319 units.

"Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employee and customer wellbeing, Hero MotoCorp scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4," the company said. All six manufacturing facilities of the company in India -- at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- have now resumed operations with limited production, it added.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed...

Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

A Sebi-constituted panel on social stock exchanges has recommended direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding mechanisms in a report submitted to the market regulator. Funding mechanisms ...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Haryana govt's policies are anti-farmer, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the policies of the State government have been anti-farmer during the entire coronavirus period. Addressing media persons, he said the op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020