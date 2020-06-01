Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timex Group resumes local production at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:41 IST
Timex Group resumes local production at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh

Watchmaker Timex Group India Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh following relaxation of lockdown guidelines. On March 23, the company had announced temporary suspension of production operations at the Baddi plant following outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic.

Informing resumption of operations at the plant in a regulatory filing, Timex Group India said, "All activities are being carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety." The company further said it is taking care of safety checks and training of personnel on physical distancing, wearing face-mask and hygiene, including mandatory self-declaration of good health before joining and daily updates through Aarogya Setu App. It is also keeping a check on regular sanitization of work-stations, maintaining social distancing, thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, buses, and other official vehicles after each trip.

"We will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as may be required from time to time," it added.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...

Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police cus...

Albania reopens land borders, but mass gatherings still banned

Albania reopened its land borders and let people move around freely on Monday after 79 days of coronavirus curbs, but will still ban mass activities until June 23.Despite a spike in daily infections last week, the situation was stable, a he...

Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020