Timex Group resumes local production at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh

Watchmaker Timex Group India Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh following relaxation of lockdown guidelines. On March 23, the company had announced temporary suspension of production operations at the Baddi plant following outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic.

Informing resumption of operations at the plant in a regulatory filing, Timex Group India said, "All activities are being carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety." The company further said it is taking care of safety checks and training of personnel on physical distancing, wearing face-mask and hygiene, including mandatory self-declaration of good health before joining and daily updates through Aarogya Setu App. It is also keeping a check on regular sanitization of work-stations, maintaining social distancing, thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, buses, and other official vehicles after each trip.

"We will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as may be required from time to time," it added.