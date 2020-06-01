Around 13K passengers travel in 9 special trains in SCR

Around 13,000 passengers traveled by nine special trains operated on Monday from the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone as part of the partial restoration of services with further easing of COVID-19 lockdown norms. The special trains originated from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Tirupati, Nanded, and Guntur to various destinations in the country, an SCR release said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to handle passengers carefully to ensure coordinated movement and maintaining social distance and other health precautions in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation. SCRGeneral Manager Gajanan Mallya personally monitored the arrangements and advised officials to be alert and continuously supervise the smooth running of train operations to ensure safe travel for the passengers boarding and alighting the special trains, it said.

Railway stations have been disinfected and separate entry and exit gates were nominated while only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets and wearing masks were allowed to enter the stations after thermal screening.