Vodafone launches CoreView to help Kiwi businesses

The digital services company, recently awarded the status of Microsoft’s Gold Premier Partner, is the first to bring the platform to Aotearoa in an exclusive partnership with Microsoft Independent Solution Vendor, CoreView.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:05 IST
Vodafone NZ Enterprise Director Lindsay Zwart says she is looking forward to being able to give New Zealand businesses control over their investment in Microsoft 365 through the CoreView SMP. Image Credit: Flickr

Vodafone New Zealand today announces the launch of CoreView, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management platform designed to help Kiwi businesses achieve maximum value from their Microsoft 365 investments. The digital services company recently awarded the status of Microsoft's Gold Premier Partner, is the first to bring the platform to Aotearoa in an exclusive partnership with Microsoft Independent Solution Vendor, CoreView.

Research conducted by CoreView of over five million Microsoft 365 users worldwide found that forty percent of Microsoft 365 licenses are unassigned, inactive or oversized and that less than half of purchased Microsoft 365 services are adopted.

CoreView's flagship SaaS management platform (SMP) provides a single-interface view of the entire Microsoft 365 suite in business, offering advanced management functionality. It allows businesses to manage and optimise Microsoft 365 licenses, identify security vulnerabilities and application misconfigurations, as well as drive adoption through automated campaigns.

Vodafone NZ Enterprise Director Lindsay Zwart says she is looking forward to being able to give New Zealand businesses control over their investment in Microsoft 365 through the CoreView SMP.

"For most businesses, a sizeable chunk of the budget is spent on essential business tools included in the Microsoft 365 suite. Often, it can be difficult to keep track of licenses and applications involved in the subscription, let alone knowing what the end-user will and won't need to use," she says.

"We are very proud to have a close relationship with Microsoft and to have achieved Gold status for enterprise deployments in cloud productivity. Now, being able to offer our customers the functionality of CoreView means we can give our customers more power over their Microsoft investments, driving operational efficiency and optimising product usage."

Microsoft NZ General Manager Vanessa Sorenson says that CoreView is fully endorsed by Microsoft.

"As an Independent Solution Vendor, CoreView is part of our Cloud Services Partner program. We are therefore really excited to see that another of our trusted partners, Vodafone New Zealand, has secured an exclusive agreement with CoreView to provide this platform here," she says.

CoreView CEO Michael A. Morrison adds that the company is excited Vodafone New Zealand is now part of the business' global network of channel partners.

"CoreView is already being enjoyed by many businesses across the US, UK and Europe. We are delighted to now partner with Vodafone NZ to offer it to New Zealand businesses," he says.

"Our platform addresses challenges common to most businesses, regardless of size, region, or industry. Companies that adopt the CoreView SMP report immediate value in the actionable insights and administrative efficiencies provided through the granular data collection and analytic capabilities."

