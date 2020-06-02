Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as investors stick with risk, for now

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:49 IST
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as investors stick with risk, for now

The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery, despite growing concerns over U.S.-China tensions and mass protests across America over the death of a black man in police custody.

The U.S. dollar index against a basket of six major currencies hovered near its weakest level since mid-March, standing at 97.885. It has fallen about 5% from a peak hit in March when panic over the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world's financial markets, prompting investors to scramble for the safety of dollar cash.

"There are some potential flashpoints such as U.S. demonstrations and China-U.S. tensions," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale. "But, on the whole, the market is still moderately risk-on." The euro fetched $1.1126, little changed so far on Tuesday but holding near a 2-1/2-month high of $1.1154 touched on Monday.

The common currency gained traction after the European Union's executive last month unveiled a 750 billion euro plan to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Sterling hit a one-month high of $1.2525 before stepping back to trade flat $1.2479.

U.S. manufacturing activity inched up from an 11-year low in May, an index showed, and although the reading was weaker than forecast, it aligned with market expectations that the worst of the economic downturn has passed. Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was at 107.68 yen , stuck in a well-worn range between 106 and 108 over the last several weeks.

Market risk sentiment was hurt only slightly on Monday when Bloomberg reported China had told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, raising concerns that the trade deal between the world's two biggest economies could be in jeopardy. Investors' economic optimism has so far also survived the rising social unrest in the United States where President Donald Trump vowed to deploy thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement to halt violence in the U.S. capital and other cities if mayors and governors failed to regain control of the streets.

The protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes. The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy bet on the strength of the Chinese economy, fetched $0.6789, having reached its highest levels since late January.

The currency hardly budged after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its monetary policy on hold as expected. The Chinese yuan gained slightly to 7.1200 per dollar , pulling further away from an eight-month low of 7.1765 touched last week.

"The Chinese authorities do not appear to intend to guide the yuan weaker now, certainly less so than they were when the yuan fell to 7.18 last September," said Masashi Hashimoto, senior economist at the Institute for International Monetary Affairs in Tokyo. The yuan hit an 11-year low of 7.1854 per dollar in September when diplomatic tensions intensified over Trump's fourth round tariffs on Chinese products.

MSCI's emerging market currency index also rose to its highest levels since mid-March with the Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht and Mexican peso all rising to more than two-month peaks.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sentinels sign dapr to complete Valorant team

Sentinels rounded out their roster for the start of Valorant esports, signing Michael dapr Gulino on Monday. The team made the announcement on Twitter, writing, Launching with a full squad. Introducing daprcs.dapr, a 21-year-old from the Un...

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Throughout January, the World Health Organisation publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus immediately,. But in fact, Ch...

No let-up in global rainforest loss as coronavirus brings new danger

Tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds last year, researchers said on Tuesday, urging countries to include forest protection in post-pandemic plans.The loss in 2019 of 3.8 million hectares 9.3 mil...

Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy step above junk: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced concern over the state of Indias economy, saying global rating agency Moodys has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a step above junk. He said lack of&#160;support to the poor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020