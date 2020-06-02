Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks make cautious gains as U.S.-China frictions slow recovery rally

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as investors' focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about U.S.-China relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, however, was U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities, which kept Wall Street stock futures negative in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which had its best day in two months on Monday, extended its rally without panache - rising 0.41%. European stocks were headed for a strong start with the pan-region EUROSTOXX 50 futures up 0.71%, FTSE futures gaining 0.52% and German DAX futures up 0.59% in Asian afternoon trade.

The dollar nursed heavy losses, but steadied, and bonds firmed. The week had begun with a surge in riskier currencies and global equities after Trump's response to China's tightening grip on Hong Kong - with threats, not tariffs - was seen lowering the temperature of Sino-U.S. tension.

Reports of an order from China's government to halt U.S. soybean purchases, though, again raised the spectre of damaging trade disagreements between Washington and Beijing. "There's increasing concern about further deterioration in relations between China and the U.S.," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

"In the meantime, we're hanging in there...but I think we might be getting a little exhausted given the giddy heights that we're trading at." World stock markets have rallied nearly 36% from March lows on hopes for a swift recovery from a pandemic that has killed nearly 375,000 people and crushed global growth as countries have shut down to try and slow the virus' spread.

May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data pointed to a fragile but encouraging rebound in global manufacturing - driving hopes that the worst is over. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.17% to its highest since late February and markets in Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong also gained.

"This optimistic read for risk can only persist if measures like orders and employment continue to improve month to month," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank. "Early setbacks would be a very poor sign, but are not expected in the period immediately following the end of lockdowns."

BOIL OVER Currency and bond markets took a breather, and the safe-haven dollar scraped from multi-month lows against most major currencies and pushed bond yields lower.

The Australian dollar rose 0.04% and New Zealand dollar dipped 0.17% after strong Monday gains, and the dollar was a fraction over an 11-week low against a basket of currencies. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries gained about 2 basis point to 0.6640%.

The wave of outrage in the United States following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after being pinned beneath a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes, seems yet to weigh on global investors' sentiment. Still, the unrest has dozens of U.S. cities under curfew, racial tensions at boiling point and some analysts worrying it presents yet another hurdle to national economic recovery, or even invites a second wave of coronavirus infections. U.S. stock futures were off 0.3% in Asian afternoon trade.

Some 40 million Americans have lost jobs since mid-March and many states are emerging from lockdowns, even as daily new case numbers are only very slowly trending downward. "It wouldn't take a lot for (case numbers) to start rising again," said ING's head of research in Asia, Rob Carnell, who said markets' nonchalance may not persist if, as Trump warned, troops are called out to put down protests.

Oil futures steadied with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend output cuts at an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Brent futures rose 1.12% a barrel to $38.75 and U.S. crude was up 0.85% at $35.74 a barrel. Spot gold was steady at $1,737.07 an ounce.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Latest News

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 cr in May

SBI Cards and Payments Services has said that customers continued using their credit cards during lockdown and due to the unique nature of business the average daily spends were in upwards of Rs 175 crore during May. The company which is pr...

European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany

European shares inched closer to a three-month high on Tuesday on optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with German stocks buoyed by a jump for Lufthansa.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1 in early deals to hit its highest le...

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area here, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.Earlier today, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The operation has been concluded...
