Trading hours for agri-commodities revised to 9 am-9 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:12 IST
Trading hours for agri-commodities revised to 9 am-9 pm

Leading stock exchange BSE has revised trading hours for internationally referenceable agricultural commodities till 9 pm. The revised timing has come into effect from Tuesday, the exchange said in a circular.

The bourse had reduced the agriculture commodity trade timing to 5 pm after the breakout of coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has said that trading in internationally referenceable agri-commodities to begin at 9 and close at 9 pm. Trading in non-agri commodities like crude oil would continue from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

