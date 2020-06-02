Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Department assesses extent of local competition

This step will strengthen #Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister and will also boost domestic production under “Make in India”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:46 IST
Chemicals & Petrochemicals Department assesses extent of local competition
The minimum local content for these Chemicals & Petrochemicals has been prescribed by the Department beginning with a local content percentage at 60% for the year 2020-2021 and thereafter, raising it to 70% for the years 2021-2023 and 80% for the years 2023-2025. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recently revised the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017 on 29.05.2019 to encourage Make in India and to promote manufacturing and production of goods, services and works in India with a view to enhancing income and employment.

While identifying Chemicals and Petrochemicals, prescribing minimum local content and the manner of calculation, the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals has assessed the domestic manufacturing available capacity and the extent of local competition. As many as 55 various types of Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Pesticides and Dyestuff have been identified. The minimum local content for these Chemicals & Petrochemicals has been prescribed by the Department beginning with a local content percentage at 60% for the year 2020-2021 and thereafter, raising it to 70% for the years 2021-2023 and 80% for the years 2023-2025. Out of the 55 Chemicals & Petrochemicals identified by the Department, local suppliers shall be eligible to bid for the estimated value of procurement of more than Rs. 5 lakhs and less than 50 lakhs for 27 products and in respect of remaining 28 Chemicals & Petrochemicals, the procuring entities shall make procurement only from local supplier irrespective of the bid amount as there are sufficient local capacity and local competition.

This step will strengthen #Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister and will also boost domestic production under "Make in India".

Lauding the important decision, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State - Mos (i/c) for Shipping and MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers said, "Mandatory Public Procurement of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to boost Manufacturing and Production of Goods, Services and Works will promote Make in India"

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

Nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the international travel restrictions sailed back home from the country on an Indian Navy warship, the Indian High Commission here said. The voyage of the Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashw...

Low-key celebrations mark Telangana formation day

Telangana celebrated its formation day on Tuesday with fervour though the festivities were on a low-key in view of COVID-19 pandemic as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted his government would continue to work for all-round developm...

Patty Jenkins says she turned down the offer to direct ‘Justice League’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she rejected the offer to direct DC movie Justice League because it had too many charactersThe Wonder Woman filmmaker said she doesnt enjoy working on superhero films with shared universes. I love comics, but Iv...

Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a group of peaceful protesters in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The Riverdale star sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020