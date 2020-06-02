Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzuki Motorcycle launches online sales, service platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:59 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle launches online sales, service platform

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday launched its online sales and service platform through 'Suzuki at your doorstep' programme to meet customer demand during and post COVID-19 lockdown. Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be integrated within SMIPL's official website to enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button, the company said in a statement.

Through this programme customers can also book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership, in case the customer wants to visit the dealership, it added. "The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative.

"With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post COVID-19," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.   SMIPL said its Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: Can't sleep, initial days been difficult

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Tuesday said she is struggling with sleep after she, along with family members, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Utta...

Hindustan Copper board approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 1,350 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday said its board has approved the increase in borrowing limit of the company from consortium and other banks from existing Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,350 crore. The approval was granted during the board meeti...

Goa: Plaint filed with police against fake COVID-19 message

Taking cognisance of a fake social media message regarding the coronavirus spread in Goa, the state government has filed a complaint with the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said a ...

COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

Nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the international travel restrictions sailed back home from the country on an Indian Navy warship, the Indian High Commission here said. The voyage of the Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020