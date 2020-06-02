Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Furniture start-up Woodenstreet on Tuesday announced a fundraising of USD 3 million from IAN Fund and Rajasthan Venture Capital Funds. The Jaipur-based company that operates 25 stores at present, will utilize the money to increase its footprint both domestically and abroad, an official statement said.

* * * * * DSG Consumer Partners invests in Axys Nutrition Products * Easly stage venture capital fund DSG Consumer Partners has invested an unspecified amount in Axys Nutrition Products, a city-based nutraceutical company. The money will be deployed to fund the next phase of growth for its nutritional supplement brand 'Nutrova', an official statement said.

* * * * * DBS Bank partners with TCIL * Singaporean lender DBS Bank has partnered with Transport Corporation of India (TCIL) to help truck drivers. The tie-up will facilitate real-time payments through the DBS RAPID solution, thereby enabling the truckers to receive payments instantly for their expenses, an official statement said.

* * * * * * Consulting firm donates medical equipment of Rs 50 lakh * Consulting firm Nihilent on Tuesday said it has donated medical equipment worth Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pune-based firm gave 3,489 PPE kits and 7,500 N95 masks to the Directorate of Health Services, an official statement said. * * * * * Mumbai-based B-school SPJIMR has said Ranjan Banerjee will continue as its dean for another five years.

Mortgage lender HDFC's Deepak Parekh, who also chairs the governing council of the institute, made the announcement in a statement..