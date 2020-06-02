Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades ratings of 8 firms, 3 banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:51 IST
Moody's downgrades ratings of 8 firms, 3 banks

A day after India's sovereign rating downgraded, Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut ratings of eight non-financial companies, including Infosys, TCS, ONGC, and three banks SBI, HDFC Bank and EXIM. It also downgraded seven Indian infrastructure issuers, including NTPC, NHAI, GAIL and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, by one notch. Issuer ratings of IRFC and HUDCO have also been lowered.

Moody's said the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the downgrade of the sovereign rating are the key drivers for Tuesday's rating actions. On Monday, Moody's had downgraded India's sovereign rating for the first time in 22 years by a notch to 'Baa3', which is the lowest investment grade -- just a notch above junk status. Accordingly, the long-term issuer ratings of eight non-financial companies -- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Petronet LNG, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys -- have been downgraded. The outlooks on all these ratings are negative.

However, Moody's affirmed the issuer rating of Reliance Industries but revised the outlook to negative from stable. With regard to ratings of banks, Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI to Baa3 from Baa2, and the long-term issuer rating of EXIM India to Baa3 from Baa2, with negative outlook.

The deposit ratings of these banks are at the same level as India's Baa3 sovereign rating. Consequently, Moody's has downgraded HDFC Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa3 from baa2. Moody's has placed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India and their BCAs under review for downgrade.

Moody's has downgraded IndusInd's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, with a negative outlook..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Coronavirus and the global economy

The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global economy to an extent never seen before. The shutdowns imposed to slow its spread have sent economic output crashing, caused financial market panic and curtailed travel, leisure and social life ...

25 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, count reaches 1,830

With 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Asias most populated slum area -- Dharavi -- on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the area has reached 1,830. 25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbais Dharavi area toda...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop anti-microbial nanocoating system for PPE to tackle COVID-19

A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee has developed a nanocoating system to be used for face masks and personal protective equipment PPE for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19. This coating has been tested to effectively kill pathoge...

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Indias government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020