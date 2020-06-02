Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 (PTI): Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and XL services for safe and convenient airport travel, as per the guidelines of the government, a press release said.

The resumption of services to airports would bring back earning opportunities for drivers and Uber would constantly work with airport authorities to ensure highest possible hygiene and safety standards to drivers and riders, Uber, South India and East, Head-Ridesharing, Ratul Ghosh said. Over the past few weeks, Uber said it has launched a comprehensive series of safety measures like mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, pre-trip verification, mandatory driver education among others.