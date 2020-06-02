Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Completes Acquisition of Granules OmniChem Joint Venture in India

PTI | Wetteren | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:52 IST
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Completes Acquisition of Granules OmniChem Joint Venture in India

WETTEREN, Belgium, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Granules OmniChem Private Limited, purchasing the remaining 50 percent ownership interest from its joint venture partner, Granules India Limited. The transaction, announced in August 2019, strengthens Aji Bio-Pharma's commitment to providing its clients accessibility to a reliable and simplified CDMO supply chain across all sites globally

Now doing business as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India ("Aji Bio-Pharma India"), the organization is fully integrated into Aji Bio-Pharma's global operations. The Visakhapatnam, India site, which was designed, constructed and is managed based on the Aji Bio-Pharma Belgian sites' GMP operating standards and quality systems, has successfully supported a number of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies since its formation in 2011

"The addition of Aji Bio-Pharma India is an integral extension of Aji Bio-Pharma's dedication to its customers to be a leading global and quality-driven CDMO with comprehensive service offerings," said David Enloe, President and CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "We are excited to officially welcome the Aji Bio-Pharma India team to our global family, and we look forward to providing a further streamlined experience for our clients as they continue to deepen their partnerships with us on essential programs in their product pipeline.""We are very pleased to be a part of a worldwide network committed to simplifying our clients' supply chain," said K.V.V. Raju, CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma India Pvt. Ltd. He further added, "As a fully integrated member of Aji Bio-Pharma, we are committed to advancing Aji Bio-Pharma's Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people."About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg PWRPWRPWR

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop.Trump...

Gregory Tyree Boyce, his girlfriend died of cocaine and fentanyl overdose

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, the coroner in Las Vegas has ruled. According to Sky News, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said on Monda...

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation as 4 AAI employees test COVID-positive: Officials.

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation as 4 AAI employees test COVID-positive Officials....

Cyclone Nisarga: Over 21,000 to be evacuated in Palghar

Over 21,000 residents of 22 villages in Maharashtras Palghar district will be evacuated ahead of cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is likely to hit the coast on June 3, a district official said on Tuesday. As many as 21,080 villagers from Vasai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020