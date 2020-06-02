Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACB issues lookout notice for ex-chairman J&K Cooperative Bank wanted in Rs 233-cr land scam

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:33 IST
ACB issues lookout notice for ex-chairman J&K Cooperative Bank wanted in Rs 233-cr land scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued a lookout notice for a former chairman of J&K State Cooperative Bank Limited in connection with his alleged involvement in Rs 223-crore land scam pertaining. The chairman of the Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society (JCHBS), Hilal Ahmed Mir, was arrested on May 14 in the alleged land scam.

"The ACB issues lookout notice for Mohmmad Shafi Dar, ex-chairman J&K State Cooperative Bank Limited. Any person giving information about his whereabouts will be suitably rewarded," an ACB spokesman said. "If any person is having any knowledge and information about the whereabouts of the accused, he or she may inform or communicate through email, WhatsApp or toll-free numbers to ACB," he said.

The organisation said that any person giving the information shall be suitably rewarded and his or her identity will be kept secret. The official spokesperson said the ACB has been successful in unearthing the siphoned funds and an amount to tune of Rs 187 crore has been frozen.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the ACB, Jammu, on allegations that Dar, in connivance with officials and a beneficiary of a non-existent cooperative house building society, had sanctioned an amount of Rs 223 crore fraudulently under the name of 'River Jhelum Cooperative House Colony at Shivpora, Srinagar', run by Hilal Ahmad Mir, a resident of Srinagar. The investigation revealed that Mir had moved an application to the secretary, Cooperatives, Administration Department of Cooperative Societies, in which he sought directions to the J&K Cooperative Bank Limited for grant of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 300 crore for taking over possession of 300 kanals of land located in the outskirts of Srinagar for construction of a satellite township, he said.

The spokesman said the application was endorsed to the registrar of Cooperative Societies, J&K, for taking up the matter with the Jammu and Kashmir State Cooperative Bank. Accordingly, the cooperative bank in Srinagar sanctioned a loan to the tune of Rs 223 crores without adhering to any codal formalities like obtaining the details of the society such as its balance sheet, profit and loss account business, activities being done by it, income tax returns and details of construction of the board resolutions, the spokesman said.

During inquiry, he said, it also surfaced that the River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society has not even been registered with the Cooperative Societies, J&K. "The accused (Mir), by acting in league with the chairman of the J&K Cooperative Bank, Srinagar and others, had prepared a fake and fictitious registration certificate in the name of the society and managed the sanction of loan to the amount of Rs 223 crore," the spokesman said.

He said the omission and commission on part of the chairman of the J&K State Cooperative Bank and others, in conspiracy with Mir, constitute offences under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. It also resulted in a loss of Rs 223 crore to the bank. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation taken up, the officials said.

Mir was arrested on May 14 to effect the recovery of documents required in the case which were purportedly in his possession and also to unearth the modus operandi, and the end-use of funds and quid pro quo, if any, obtained, the spokesman said. He said the interrogation of the accused is in progress to ascertain further leads in the matter.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said he was shocked to note the BMCs disaster management cell for cyclone Nisarga will start functioning on Tuesday while the windstorm is only some hours away from hitting the states coast. The former mini...

Uganda to lose $1.6 bln in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19

Uganda will lose 1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni said. Tourism is one of Ugandas economic mainstays as the east African country attracts visit...

UK tells China: step back from the brink on Hong Kong

The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijings international commitments to the one country, two systems principle agreement on the f...

UK households, locked down in April, cut debts by most on record

British consumers cut their debts by the most on record and mortgage approvals slumped to a new low in April as the country spent the month in coronavirus lockdowns.Bank of England data published on Tuesday showed a net repayment of consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020