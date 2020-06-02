Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syngene ties up with HiMedia Lab to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:05 IST
Syngene ties up with HiMedia Lab to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19

Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International on Tuesday said it has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for COVID-19. As part of the collaboration, Syngene will initiate tech-transfer of the kits to HiMedia for developing the prototypes for submission to CDSCO for approval, the company said in a statement.

HiMedia will launch the kits in two weeks after receiving the approval and market it under its brand name ELISafe 19, it added. Syngene has indigenously developed an anti-COV-2 IgG ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) at its research facility in Bengaluru.

This advanced highly reliable test identifies the presence of SARS-COV-2 antibodies in blood samples and confirms if a patient has been exposed to the coronavirus. "At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rate across the country, there is an urgent need to make available reliable testing kits using advanced technology to test patients and identify positive cases," Syngene International Chief Operating Officer Mahesh Bhalgat said in a statement.

To fill this gap, Syngene, with its expertise across diverse scientific domains, has developed an ELISA kit that allows higher throughput and generates faster results, he added. HiMedia will make the kits available at a large scale to significantly increase serological testing in India, Bhalgat said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome

Italian opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied social distancing rules on Tuesday to pack Romes central streets in an anti-government protest rally.With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest ...

WB Governor appoints Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state universities Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Dhankhar, in an official communication from Raj Bhavan on June 1, appointed Chan...

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Tuesday said it has donated 74,328 RT-PCR COVID-19 testing kits worth Rs 13 crore to help ramp up testing of patients in the country. While Maharashtra has received about 28,800 RT-PCR testing kits, ...

'Previous Cong govt responsible for Indore coronavirus spread'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya on Tuesday alleged that the erstwhile Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Indore, which has emerged as one of the worst- affected districts in the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020