Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mango production likely to drop 4.36 pc to 20.44 MT this year: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:22 IST
Mango production likely to drop 4.36 pc to 20.44 MT this year: Govt

Mango production in the country is estimated to lower by 4.36 per cent at 20.44 million tonne (MT) in the crop year 2019-20 ending this month, the latest data from the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The output of mango, the king of fruits, stood at 21.37 MT during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

The arrival of mangoes from the southern and western India has started, while the season in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh will begin from mid-June onwards. However, production of other summer fruits -- muskmelon and watermelon -- is estimated to be higher than the previous year, as per the second estimate of horticultural crop production released by the ministry for the crop year 2019-20.

Production of muskmelon is estimated to be higher at 13.30 MT this year from 12.66 MT last year. Similarly, the production of watermelon is estimated to increase to 2.78 MT from 2.49 MT, while that of litchi to 7,30,000 tonne from 7,21,000 tonne in the said period.

Banana output is also pegged higher at 31.50 MT for the crop year 2019-20 when compared with 30.46 MT last year. Total fruits production in the country is likely to increase to 99 MT this year from 97.96 MT last year, the ministry's data showed.

Among key vegetables, production of three main kitchen staples -- tomato, potato and onion -- is estimated higher from over the last year. Tomato output is expected to increase to 20.57 MT this year from 19 MT last year, while that of potato to 51.3 MT from 50.19 MT in the said period.

Similarly, production of onion is pegged higher at 26.73 MT for the 2019-20 crop year when compared with 22.81 MT last year. Production of overall vegetables in the country is pegged higher at 191.76 MT in the 2019-20 from 183.17 MT in the last year.

Honey production is estimated to remain flat at 1,20,000 tonne this year. Similarly, spice output is estimated to be almost at last year's level of 9.42 MT. Total production of horticultural crops is estimated to increase to 320.47 MT in the 2019-20 crop year from 310.73 MT last year, the data added.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi expresses concern regarding civil disturbances in US in phone call with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump during which he expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of...

Russia invites U.S. defense secretary to Red Square military parade

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, invited him to a military parade in Moscows Red Square on June 24, the ministry said on Tuesday.The parade is to mark the 75th anniversary of th...

COVID-19-infected man attends marriage function; booked

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said. According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, o...

Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Polands parliament approved on Tuesday legislation allowing a delayed presidential election to go ahead using a mixture of postal and traditional voting, though the speaker of the lower chamber has still to announce a date for the ballot. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020