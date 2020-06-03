Railways announces 5 intra-state special trains in Odisha

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday announced five intra-state special trains in Odisha from June 8. The trains will run five days a week barring on weekends till June 30, an official of ECoR said, adding, they will travel to Sambalpur, Balangir, Bhadrak, Brahmapur and Koraput districts.

Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the trains, the official said. Other special trains between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi, Mumbai and Howrah will continue to run as notified earlier, he said.