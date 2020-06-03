Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terms for directors of Racing Industry Transition Agency extended to June 30

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the transition period has been extended to ensure that the Racing Industry Bill can complete its progress through the House at a time when the current focus on the Covid-19 response is reduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-06-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 07:25 IST
Terms for directors of Racing Industry Transition Agency extended to June 30
“We knew from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis that the racing industry was facing an unparalleled crisis in its history,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Minister for Racing Winston Peters today announced that the terms for the directors of the Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) have been extended to 30 June 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the transition period has been extended to ensure that the Racing Industry Bill can complete its progress through the House at a time when the current focus on the Covid-19 response is reduced.

"We knew from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis that the racing industry was facing an unparalleled crisis in its history," Mr Peters said.

"The racing industry is seriously underestimated for its important contribution to our regions and our economy, and getting the reforms right is pivotal to the economic recovery of all of New Zealand."

This extension will allow the directors to continue contributing to work strengthening the governance and operational settings in the racing industry.

"It is crucial that the directors continue to offer their extensive expertise and experience during this extended transition period to help make the racing industry both more prosperous and sustainable," Mr Peters said.

"In the long term, when we get all the steps correctly, there is no reason why racing in this country cannot be a viable, world-class industry," Mr Peters said.

Each of the directors has extensive industry knowledge and experience. They are Dean McKenzie (Chair), Bill Birnie, Liz Dawson, Kristy McDonald, Anna Stove and Sir Peter Vela.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate

Hong Kong lawmakers are set to resume a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would make disrespecting Chinas national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid simmering anti-government tensions. ...

Stuart Nash issues statement in response to charges in New Plymouth

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash has issued the following statement in response to charges filed against three Police officers this morning in the New Plymouth District Court.Any incident involving a loss of life in Police custody is take...

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 100 million Development Policy Credit DPC to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering ...

Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020