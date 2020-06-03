Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to investigate digital services taxes by several countries including India: Official

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:08 IST
US to investigate digital services taxes by several countries including India: Official

The US has decided to launch an investigation into the digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of countries, including India, to "unfairly" target American tech companies, a senior US official has announced. "President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies,” US Trade Representatives (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

Other countries against whom the investigations might be initiated include Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom. “We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination,” he said.

Over the past two years, various countries have taken under consideration or adopted taxes on revenues that certain companies generate from providing certain digital services to, or aimed at, users in those jurisdictions, the USTR said. "They are referred to as Digital Services Taxes or DSTs. Available evidence suggests the DSTs are expected to target large US-based tech companies," he said.

USTR said that India adopted a two per cent DST in March 2020. The tax applies only to non-resident companies, and covers online sales of goods and services to, or aimed at, persons in India. The tax applies only to companies with annual revenues in excess of approximately Rs 20 million (approximately USD 267,000). The tax went into effect on April 1.

Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, under which the US announced to initiate the investigation, gives the USTR a broad authority to probe and respond to a foreign country’s action which may be unfair or discriminatory and negatively affect the US Commerce. A Federal Register notice was also issued in this regard. US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and the head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant in a statement called for a multilateral negotiation on this issue.

“Digital commerce has emerged as a powerful engine of economic growth and job creation. However, a number of countries are now weighing new digital taxes that are unilateral, discriminatory, and burdensome to the economy at a time when we need growth more than ever,” he said. “Rather than unilateral DSTs, the world needs a multilateral solution to these challenges, which is why the Chamber supports efforts to address these challenges through multilateral negotiations under the aegis of the OECD. We urge all parties to double down on those negotiations and avoid unilateral, discriminatory taxes,” Brilliant said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked t...

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.6 to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its high...

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his ...

UK's Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the citys leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020