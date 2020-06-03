Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. "Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Bank's expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle free end-to-end digital processes and services," Bajaj Auto said in the release. HDFC Bank has a network of over 5,300 branches. “The bank's pan India presence will help us further expand our customer base in India and this will be extremely beneficial for our potential customer who may need financing support amidst the COVID-19 lockdown," said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto.