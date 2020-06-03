Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Mahindra counts loss of 87k vehicles, 30k tractors in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:56 IST
Lockdown: Mahindra counts loss of 87k vehicles, 30k tractors in Q1

Mahindra &  Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it estimates production loss of 87,000 vehicles and 30,000 tractors in first quarter of current fiscal on account of suspension of manufacturing operations due to coronavirus-led lockdown. The company, which had suspended its entire operations on March 25, estimates loss of 23,400 vehicles and 14,700 tractors in March itself.

"The estimated quantum of loss due to COVID-19 lockdown for first quarter of 2020-21 is around 87,000 vehicles and around 30,000 tractors," M&M said in a regulatory filing. The revenue and profitability will be impacted in line with the fall in volumes, it added.

"Notwithstanding this, the company expects to mitigate the adverse impact by reducing various variable and fixed costs and after absorbing all idle overheads caused by lockdown," it added. Even before COVID-19, the company had embarked upon an initiative to bring down costs and conserve cash. This programme is well under way and the company is expected to get benefits as a consequence of these initiatives in future, M&M said.

On sales outlook, it said the company expects tractor demand to show good improvement due to several positive factors such as record Rabi production, higher government procurement, announcement of higher MSPs and chances of a normal monsoon aiding a good Kharif crop. "The company's auto sales traditionally come from both rural and urban segments... expect quicker recovery in rural India while urban segment will take little longer time to come back to normalcy," the automaker added.

The company said it has resumed tractor sales from April 14. Besides, 75 per cent of its automotive dealerships have also started operations, it added. "Lockdown phase five effective from June 1 has given additional relaxations, which will enable to ramp up the production, supply chain and distribution," M&M said. The company said it has taken steps to ensure that it has adequate liquidity to meet its financial and other commitments.

The automaker has successfully issued around Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers and NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore during April, 2020, at extremely attractive rates to shore up liquidity, it added. "Despite the near term strain on operations and cash accruals, the company, due to its strong liquidity position expects to service its debt obligations in a timely manner," M&M said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...

FOREX-Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, with the dollar falling against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery emboldened investors to buy riskier ass...

London stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism

UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed Chinas services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose 1.1, as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020