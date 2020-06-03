Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:43 IST
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa has pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from job cuts to sales of non-core assets, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.1 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pledged cost cuts came as the German carrier posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros on Wednesday, only days after securing the bailout that is intended to help the airline ride out the crisis but will require it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals. "In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures," said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.

The group, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, is bracing for a significant decline in 2020 earnings and has begun talks with labor representatives over cutbacks, the company added. Brussels Airlines will reduce its fleet by 30% and its workforce by 25% while Austrian Airlines' fleet and personnel costs are to be cut by 20%.

The sale of non-core operations is also on the cards in the medium term, the group said, having postponed the planned sale of parts of airline caterer LSG in March. The first-quarter loss, which widened from 342 million euros a year earlier, was driven by writedowns of 266 million euros on its fleet. There were also writedowns on the book value of LSG North America and budget carrier Eurowings, of 100 million and 57 million euros respectively.

A slump in fuel hedging contracts was another 950 million euro burden on the bottom line. Shares in the group were up 3% in early trade, though analysts expect the national carrier to be removed from Germany's benchmark blue-chip DAX for the first time since the index was launched in 1988.

Lufthansa's April passenger numbers slumped 98% year on year to 241,000, but it laid out plans on Wednesday to increase capacity in September to reach 40% of what it had scheduled before the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020