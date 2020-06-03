Virendra Nath Datt given additional charge as NFL CMD

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said Virendra Nath Datt has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company. Datt has been director (marketing) of the firm since October 2018

"Virendra Nath Datt, Director (Marketing), NFL has taken over the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company," NFL said in the statement. An MBA from Maharshi Dayanand University, Datt has over 35 years' experience with premier public sector enterprises such as GAIL and ONGC, besides the fertiliser Industry. Prior to joining NFL, he was executive director in GAIL (India) where he handled all-India marketing operations of the company, in addition to corporate strategy, planning and advocacy. He was also a director on the Board of Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Mumbai. Datt also had a 10-year stint with ONGC before joining GAIL in 1995. As director (marketing), NFL, Datt is credited with sustained growth in fertiliser sales of the company from 43 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 to 57 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, the statement said.